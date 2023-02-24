 Skip to content

Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code update for 24 February 2023

Minor spelling/grammar fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, thanks for playing Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code!

Just made a few minor fixes to grammar/spelling in this patch.

Thanks!

