- Fixed up some dialog windows.
- Made some small tweaks to the UI.
- Improved the performance of the storage boxes.
- To avoid accidentally losing items, you can no longer delete furniture with a full inventory.
- Fixed some issues with the musa seed items, so they should display correctly now.
Alchemy Garden update for 24 February 2023
Patch 1.0.3
