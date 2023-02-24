 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alchemy Garden update for 24 February 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10630828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed up some dialog windows.
  • Made some small tweaks to the UI.
  • Improved the performance of the storage boxes.
  • To avoid accidentally losing items, you can no longer delete furniture with a full inventory.
  • Fixed some issues with the musa seed items, so they should display correctly now.

Changed files in this update

Alchemy Garden Content Depot 935401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link