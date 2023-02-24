 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 24 February 2023

Beta Patch 2.1.2

Beta Patch 2.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture with even more bug fixes!!
See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed jumping onto a Flathead Bopper then slamming causing it to not go as far down as it should
  • Fixed slamming a Flathead Bopper sometimes not registering as a slam
  • Fixed a Cardinal sprite appearing for one frame during the 1-4 Ball Roller intro cutscene
  • Fixed the selection rectangle in the Pet Selector menu not being masked when scrolling down in the menu
  • Fixed the secret tilemap mask not appearing if the player repeatedly enters and exits a secret tilemap quickly
  • Fixed skipping the Double Jump tutorial jump trigger in 3-Bonus causing the tutorial text to stay on screen when the Dash tutorial text appears

