Beta Patch 2.1.2

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture with even more bug fixes!!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed jumping onto a Flathead Bopper then slamming causing it to not go as far down as it should
- Fixed slamming a Flathead Bopper sometimes not registering as a slam
- Fixed a Cardinal sprite appearing for one frame during the 1-4 Ball Roller intro cutscene
- Fixed the selection rectangle in the Pet Selector menu not being masked when scrolling down in the menu
- Fixed the secret tilemap mask not appearing if the player repeatedly enters and exits a secret tilemap quickly
- Fixed skipping the Double Jump tutorial jump trigger in 3-Bonus causing the tutorial text to stay on screen when the Dash tutorial text appears
Changed files in this update