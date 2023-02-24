 Skip to content

Death in the Water 2 update for 24 February 2023

ver 1.0.6

Build 10630770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Treasure chest icons now show a dot above or below them if the chest is higher or lower than your current height
  • Treasure chest icons are now much brighter to make it easier to see they also show from further away and fade out closer to the chest
  • many optimizations and performance improvements
  • lighting improvements - creatures should now look more tied into the scene
  • players spotlight will now cast light onto the weapon for more realism
  • all seaweed now cast shadows
  • Chaingun price reduced by 500 Gold
  • Shotgun price increased by 1500 Gold
  • Shotgun now does less damage to the Sand Tiger sharks
  • Added Seaweed Density settings to the Options menu for extra performance
  • Added a "Kill all possessed creatures" message when the Kraken arrives

Steam Deck

  • Steam Deck - now loads the optimal settings for best performance and graphics (use "reset to default settings" if you already changed your settings)
  • Steam Deck - now shows correct buttons on the menus to switch between tabs i.e. L1 & R1 instead of LB and RB
  • Steam Deck - now uses larger fonts for the oxygen distance marker, multiplier, objectives text, and the subtitles

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Dive 7 radio message not playing at all
  • Weapon Wheel - When using a Controller, it will now show the Controller icons to switch items instead of the keyboard buttons
  • Fixed an issue that some players who started with ver 1.0.0 had where their save game would work
  • Fixed the Gold value in the Upgrade screen getting cut off on certain screen resolutions
  • Fixed the mouse aim acceleration speed being slow at 30 FPS
  • Fixed an issue where changing the "Additional Light Shadows" from the Options menu whilst in game would not update immediately
  • Fixed Blacktip Reef sharks in the training were not scaled correctly, making them look squished
  • Improved Translations for French and Portuguese thanks to Gabriel Lira and Lucca Cardoso
  • Other minor bug fixes
Seaweed changes:

