 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pure Rock Crawling update for 24 February 2023

CUSTOMIZATION UPDATE vol.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10630715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! More customization parts for Buggy Rock coming your way !

This update brings more customization options for next vehicle in line, Buggy Rock. Once with barely any items to choose, now can be made to fit your style ! Pick from the new bumpers, roofs and accessories !

Next update will conclude adding new parts for vehicles, for now ;) It will bring parts for the second buggy vehicle. This will be a huge milestone in terms of customization in Pure Rock Crawling, especially considering that the game launched without any. I could not be happier about how it turned out, giving me the peace of mind to work on the next updates. Now, I will be shifting my focus to gameplay and new maps :) Stay tuned !

Cheers and take care !

Changed files in this update

Pure Rock Crawling Content Depot 824721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link