CUSTOMIZATION UPDATE vol.4

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! More customization parts for Buggy Rock coming your way !

This update brings more customization options for next vehicle in line, Buggy Rock. Once with barely any items to choose, now can be made to fit your style ! Pick from the new bumpers, roofs and accessories !

Next update will conclude adding new parts for vehicles, for now ;) It will bring parts for the second buggy vehicle. This will be a huge milestone in terms of customization in Pure Rock Crawling, especially considering that the game launched without any. I could not be happier about how it turned out, giving me the peace of mind to work on the next updates. Now, I will be shifting my focus to gameplay and new maps :) Stay tuned !

Cheers and take care !