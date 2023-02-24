1.2.7 Patchnotes

Hey!
New Pixel Piracy Update is Up.
From now on, i will try to update the game every Friday.
Today's Update focuses on Monsters!
- Added Plankton, Shrimp, and Crap Golem Ship Tiles.
- Added Plankton Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
- Added Shrimp Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
- Added Crap Golem Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
- Monster Selection at the start of the new Game now reflects the appearance chance of these encounters.
- Fixed Bug where some sounds were playing in 3D.
- Reverted some Balance changes from the last patch. Passive XP is now better, and when defeating Legendary Pirates, the difficulty rises by 50% and not 100%.
- Greater Fool Ticket Nerf.
Next Week I plan to some new town NPCs and sickness to the game. (Plague Modifier).
Stay tuned for more; I will try to update the game every week till Summer 2023.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update