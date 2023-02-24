1.2.7 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 10630610 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

New Pixel Piracy Update is Up.

From now on, i will try to update the game every Friday.

Today's Update focuses on Monsters!

Added Plankton, Shrimp, and Crap Golem Ship Tiles.

Added Plankton Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.

Added Shrimp Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.

Added Crap Golem Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.

Monster Selection at the start of the new Game now reflects the appearance chance of these encounters.

Fixed Bug where some sounds were playing in 3D.

Reverted some Balance changes from the last patch. Passive XP is now better, and when defeating Legendary Pirates, the difficulty rises by 50% and not 100%.

Greater Fool Ticket Nerf.

Next Week I plan to some new town NPCs and sickness to the game. (Plague Modifier).

Stay tuned for more; I will try to update the game every week till Summer 2023.

Thanks!