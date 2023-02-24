 Skip to content

Pixel Piracy update for 24 February 2023

1.2.7 Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

New Pixel Piracy Update is Up.

From now on, i will try to update the game every Friday.

Today's Update focuses on Monsters!

  • Added Plankton, Shrimp, and Crap Golem Ship Tiles.
  • Added Plankton Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
  • Added Shrimp Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
  • Added Crap Golem Monster Encounter to the Ships and Islands.
  • Monster Selection at the start of the new Game now reflects the appearance chance of these encounters.
  • Fixed Bug where some sounds were playing in 3D.
  • Reverted some Balance changes from the last patch. Passive XP is now better, and when defeating Legendary Pirates, the difficulty rises by 50% and not 100%.
  • Greater Fool Ticket Nerf.

Next Week I plan to some new town NPCs and sickness to the game. (Plague Modifier).

Stay tuned for more; I will try to update the game every week till Summer 2023.

Thanks!

