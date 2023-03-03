Update to version 1.9.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10630594 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 17:46:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, friends of the world's most chaotic band!

There will be rock and there will be spherical! With the electric guitar, the rock feeling is coming into play, and with the theremin, you get a touchless instrument that you can cuddle with your computer mouse from now on.

Plus, two classics of music history: the "Ride of the Valkyries" and "Amazing Grace".

Plug in the instruments, warm up your fingers and get playing!

Added

Added new Song: 'Ride of the Valkyries'.

Added new Song: 'Amazing Grace'.

Added a new Instrument: 'Electrical Guitar'.

Added a new Instrument: 'Theremin'.

Have fun!

The teams from Produktivkeller and SunDust