 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disaster Band update for 3 March 2023

Update to version 1.9.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10630594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, friends of the world's most chaotic band!

There will be rock and there will be spherical! With the electric guitar, the rock feeling is coming into play, and with the theremin, you get a touchless instrument that you can cuddle with your computer mouse from now on.

Plus, two classics of music history: the "Ride of the Valkyries" and "Amazing Grace".

Plug in the instruments, warm up your fingers and get playing!

Added
  • Added new Song: 'Ride of the Valkyries'.
  • Added new Song: 'Amazing Grace'.
  • Added a new Instrument: 'Electrical Guitar'.
  • Added a new Instrument: 'Theremin'.

Have fun!
The teams from Produktivkeller and SunDust

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link