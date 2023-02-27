 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 27 February 2023

EA Update v0.3.0.30 Released

We now have the new docking connector structure to help you build your station. This is a cheaper wall like item, that you can use to expand the outside of your station. You can attach turrets, solar connector and walls to it. But the main use will be for ships to dock at and use you facilities (repair bay next up).

Also note have split off a couple of productions items into new services category.

Full changes:-

  • New docking connector structure. Help updated.
  • Life support and droid maintenance moved to new Services build menu.
  • New docking overlay added.
  • Fix: Main menu scenario message missing.
  • Fix: HUD alignment in builder mode.
  • Fix: Load game, button wasn't been reset on select.

