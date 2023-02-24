DARK SKIES VERSION 1 OFFICIALLY DONE - Story is complete / Massive 1.0 Update

The Day has come.

After 3,5 Years of work the game's Story is finally done.

I want to thank everyone who joined me on this Journey.

It has been a Development Phase of many challenges, many frustrating Moments but also

good memories and amazing improvements. And the Knowledge I gained in that time is very valuable.

Thanks for playing my game and I sincerly hope you like how the story turned out.

I have changed many many files during this last development phase so if issues appear, please post them here.

Of course I will continue to support this Game and release patches and fixes accordingly.

I also want to add that the 1.0 Release is on my 30th Birthday today so this is a special day for me.

Thank you and take care :)

DK Productions