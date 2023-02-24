 Skip to content

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 24 February 2023

DARK SKIES VERSION 1 OFFICIALLY DONE - Story is complete / Massive 1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10630563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Day has come.

After 3,5 Years of work the game's Story is finally done.
I want to thank everyone who joined me on this Journey.
It has been a Development Phase of many challenges, many frustrating Moments but also
good memories and amazing improvements. And the Knowledge I gained in that time is very valuable.
Thanks for playing my game and I sincerly hope you like how the story turned out.

I have changed many many files during this last development phase so if issues appear, please post them here.

Of course I will continue to support this Game and release patches and fixes accordingly.
I also want to add that the 1.0 Release is on my 30th Birthday today so this is a special day for me.

Thank you and take care :)

DK Productions

Changed files in this update

"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
