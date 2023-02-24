Small fixes

Updates:
- Increased killer's speed while being flashed.
- The Shadow can now jumpscare the survivor even in front of them.
- Visual window bug fixed where it clipped through the wall.
- Killer BOT increased smartness and chase capability.
- Fixed a bug that caused snow to affect the killer for too long.
- A basement Easter Egg was being occluded and can now be found!
- Voice Chat increased range and volume.
- Fixed Conjuring's room bed colliders and jumpscare.
- Turned down Xmas Presents volume (soon to be removed from game :c ).
Thank you all for reading :)
See you in the Darkness,
Dipsi
Changed files in this update