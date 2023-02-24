 Skip to content

Death's Playground update for 24 February 2023

Small fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Increased killer's speed while being flashed.
  • The Shadow can now jumpscare the survivor even in front of them.
  • Visual window bug fixed where it clipped through the wall.
  • Killer BOT increased smartness and chase capability.
  • Fixed a bug that caused snow to affect the killer for too long.
  • A basement Easter Egg was being occluded and can now be found!
  • Voice Chat increased range and volume.
  • Fixed Conjuring's room bed colliders and jumpscare.
  • Turned down Xmas Presents volume (soon to be removed from game :c ).

Thank you all for reading :)
See you in the Darkness,
Dipsi

