FLASHOUT 3 update for 24 February 2023

Patch 1.08

  • fixed drone position - now it flies parallel to the ground
  • reduced cluster strike damage
  • shield duration increased and its cooldown increased
  • fixed the issue where the increased loading time of the race summary popup after several games
  • fixed the issue with no weapon sounds in VR mode
  • fixed the issue with no weapon sounds in fps mode
  • achievements issues fixed
  • fixed overlapping popups

