- fixed drone position - now it flies parallel to the ground
- reduced cluster strike damage
- shield duration increased and its cooldown increased
- fixed the issue where the increased loading time of the race summary popup after several games
- fixed the issue with no weapon sounds in VR mode
- fixed the issue with no weapon sounds in fps mode
- achievements issues fixed
- fixed overlapping popups
FLASHOUT 3 update for 24 February 2023
Patch 1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update