Emperial Knights Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Emperial Knights REVAMP Playtest !

Share · View all patches · Build 10630495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Emperial Knights Gameplay.
-Fluid Locomotion
-Fast Paced Action Combat System.
-Fast Paced Magic Combat System.
-Crafting.
-Minimap.

