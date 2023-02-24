-New Emperial Knights Gameplay.
-Fluid Locomotion
-Fast Paced Action Combat System.
-Fast Paced Magic Combat System.
-Crafting.
-Minimap.
Emperial Knights Playtest update for 24 February 2023
Emperial Knights REVAMP Playtest !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Emperial Knights Playtest Content Depot 1688631
Changed files in this update