Aunewyth update for 24 February 2023

Major Content Update

Greetings Wayfarers. This major update adds a lot of new content to the game. Purefire Path has become fully playable (encounter 12, encounter 13, encounter 14, encounter 15 have been added). There is a new literary piece (Plea to Aphia) and a new piece of music (Shrine of Gratitude). Good luck on your journey!

Changed files in this update

