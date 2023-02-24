TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.6.4

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːreexcitedː

Changelog

ːhappyheartː [Content] New race: Elemental Lord.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Replaced Ergenekon's "Yanik" scorpion boss with the new Elemental Lord race.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Prevented Lindaris' waves from receiving overpowered weapons.

Internal Build Changelog

(these will be available in a future release on TFM's Playtest beta branch)

ːhappyheartː [Feature] All components in the new construction panel now have the ability to assess affordability and verify the unlock requirements.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] We can now instantly build new constructions using the new build panel.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] GainProfessionExperience node has been added. As a result, the characters began to receive experience based on their assigned constructions.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Traits can now accumulate experience and level up. We can also specify how they acquire experience.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Energy is a brand-new character stat. Energy systems have been removed from the stats. Characters will now consume energy from a single source rather than spending energy on Body, Mind, Heart, Soul, and Self stats, which will be replenished by eating food.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The user interface is updated to reflect new additions and changes.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored faction points.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored map maker.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored trait categories. Removed all categories except; Race, Subrace, Gender, Genetics, Lifestage, Personality, Buff, Debuff, Blessing, Burden, Profession, Feat, and Internal.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

We've been quite delighted to see the new features and changes appear in our internal build. We are happy to report that the development is progressing smoother than we had anticipated, so we may upload a build sooner than expected! ːreimpressedː

Everyone at Gathering Tree is excited to hear your thoughts on the difference! We appreciate all those participating in Early Access and assisting us in improving TFM. ːSmallRedHeartː

See you all next week! ːgearthumbsupː