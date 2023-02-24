 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 24 February 2023

Update 1.3.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10630363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, we've prepared a quick hotfix update.

  • Added a button to copy room code into your clipboard (like Ctrl+C) so you can paste where you want;
  • Added numbers and the “#” sign to virtual keyboard;
  • Fixed virtual keyboard language order.

