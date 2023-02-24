Patch 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10630255 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello defenders! 0.7.1 is out now with fixes and improvements based on feedback we received from you.

Changelog:

Optimized mob shadows, so the game should be more performant when you have many enemies on screen. Redesigned "Under attack notification" and added a shortcut button (default F) to snap the camera to the place where the hero or tower is attacked

After building a tower, if left idle, now workers go to farm a resource of the same type they were farming before instead of the resource you have the least. Improve hero auto-attack; while still not perfect, he starts auto-attacking faster. Implemented Credits screen in the main menu; now you can see the people behind THWN

Fixed an issue where incorrect keybindings were set for selecting characters. Now they are correctly set to CTRL+1, CTRL+2, CTRL+3 ... CTRL+9

Thank you,

Join us on Discord to be notified of beta builds and share your feedback with us.