RUMBLE Version 0.2.5 is here!

Greetings RUMBLE fighters!

We have a game update for you today! It contains several changes we've seen discussed on our feedback platform, thank you very much for taking the time to use it!

Host Swapping

When playing matchmade games, one player is selected as the host. The host's computer is responsible for doing all of the physics calculations, giving them a variable advantage based on both players' pings. Sometimes this advantage is negligible, other times it's quite noticeable.

What we've done now, is that when both fighters agree to a rematch, host advantages are swapped between the two of them. This means that if you had host advantage in the last match, your opponent will receive them when the rematch starts. This should create a more level playing field across longer playing sessions, without the need to back out to the Gym.

Pose Ghost Flipping

A new slider has been added to the Move Selector. This slider can be used to change which variant of the currently selected move is displayed. All moves have 2 variants, normal, and flipped. The Pose Ghost used to always display the normal variant of your selected move, but now you can also choose for it to display the flipped variant.

LIV Recording Camera

Our own built-in recording camera has been very heavy on performance ever since launch, and truth be told we do not yet have our sights set on a fix. However, we would like to offer you an alternative solution for the time being.

We've updated our LIV integration. If you have both RUMBLE and LIV installed through Steam, you'll have the option to enable a LIV-based recording camera instead of the one we created ourselves. This new camera will allow you record in first person, as well as third person. It will also, if you want to, allow you to use a custom avatar that you uploaded in the LIV client. All this for a fraction of the performance cost of our own camera, so if you like recording your gameplay we highly recommend giving this a try!

Another update is coming next week, so stay tuned!

That's all for today, we hope you enjoy the changes this update brings!

RUMBLE Version 0.2.5 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Host advantages will now be swapped between fighters on a rematch.

A new slider has been added to the Move Selector that will toggle whether the Pose Ghost displays the move normally, or flipped.

The LIV integration has been updated to allow for more recording options, including a first person one.

FIXES

A bug was fixed that sometimes prevented Steam players from logging in to the game.

Using Stomp on a parried structure will now correctly ground the structure when it lands.

Additional error logs have been added to tutorial sequences, which will help with troubleshooting.

