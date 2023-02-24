A new way to PLAY! - Patch 4.0.1 Notes - 02/24

Quick Play UI

A new way to play the game has been added for the tutorial and regular gameplay, called quick play.

When enabled, our AI will provide 3 suggestions to the player to choose from. Users can still choose to play the “classic” tutorial and can be toggled in the settings before a match if they want to change.

Homepage layout

Challenge mode has been renamed to the starter league and is now the main tile on the home screen.

Credit rewards are automatically given to the users who perform best in the starter league.

Connectivity improvements

We have included the option to rejoin private & starter league matches - like you can for competitive games. We have also resolved a bug causing some matchmaking games not to start.

Movement bug

We fixed a visual bug related to the distance players can move. Sometimes it would not be in sync with the match engine and caused some unexpected behaviour for players without the ball.

AI bugs

Some of the AI specific match engine bugs have been resolved. We will continue to investigate and improve the AI decision logic in future releases.

11v11 Camera zoom

We have changed the default camera zoom level for 11v11 matches. This can still be changed during the match if you want.

Help videos

We have added help videos to some key pages, to explain some important features in more detail.

As always, you can leave feedback in a review, through the steam forums or you can join our Discord and raise them directly to us there. You can also follow us over on Twitter to keep up to date with everything that is going on, from drop in sessions to schedules of streamers playing the game for you to watch.