Playtest trial version V0.0.7 update 02/25

[playtest] trial version V0.0.7

Update :

Fix the problem that minerals such as mine caves cannot be refreshed regularly.

Fix the bug that some tasks cannot be completed normally after quitting the game and returning to the game.

Fix that after some skills are blocked, the attacker will enter the wrong judgment of bounce.

Fix the buff error of adding blood when full.

Fix the error that some task descriptions are not updated in time.

Slow down the speed of action bars such as collection

Correct the click range of the sorting button of the backpack

Fix the bug that NPC overhead dialogue flashes quickly

Repairing the treasure chest occasionally causes the problem of jamming.