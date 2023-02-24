Playtest trial version V0.0.7 update 02/25

[playtest] trial version V0.0.7
Update :
-
Fix the problem that minerals such as mine caves cannot be refreshed regularly.
-
Fix the bug that some tasks cannot be completed normally after quitting the game and returning to the game.
-
Fix that after some skills are blocked, the attacker will enter the wrong judgment of bounce.
-
Fix the buff error of adding blood when full.
-
Fix the error that some task descriptions are not updated in time.
-
Slow down the speed of action bars such as collection
-
Correct the click range of the sorting button of the backpack
-
Fix the bug that NPC overhead dialogue flashes quickly
-
Repairing the treasure chest occasionally causes the problem of jamming.
-
Added the function of mass sale.
Changed files in this update