The underworld part of the world got unlocked with this patch.

Added four new quests to the main quest line:

-Traveling to the underworld.

-Finding the God of War in the underworld.

-Fighting the God of War.

-Returning home.

Underworld side-content:

-One new side quest in the underworld.

-Five new hidden unique interactions with NPC-s in the underworld.

-Three new traders in the underworld.

-New Virtue selection.

General updates:

-GPU optimizations, added more batching, and made scenes less GPU intensive.

-Updated all dungeons in the world with effects and details so they are looking better.

-Added new flying enemies to the underworld and swamps in the open world.

-New world events.

-Few small general bug fixes.