The underworld part of the world got unlocked with this patch.
Added four new quests to the main quest line:
-Traveling to the underworld.
-Finding the God of War in the underworld.
-Fighting the God of War.
-Returning home.
Underworld side-content:
-One new side quest in the underworld.
-Five new hidden unique interactions with NPC-s in the underworld.
-Three new traders in the underworld.
-New Virtue selection.
General updates:
-GPU optimizations, added more batching, and made scenes less GPU intensive.
-Updated all dungeons in the world with effects and details so they are looking better.
-Added new flying enemies to the underworld and swamps in the open world.
-New world events.
-Few small general bug fixes.
Changed files in this update