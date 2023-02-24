 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 February 2023

The Underworld

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The underworld part of the world got unlocked with this patch.

Added four new quests to the main quest line:
-Traveling to the underworld.
-Finding the God of War in the underworld.
-Fighting the God of War.
-Returning home.

Underworld side-content:
-One new side quest in the underworld.
-Five new hidden unique interactions with NPC-s in the underworld.
-Three new traders in the underworld.
-New Virtue selection.

General updates:
-GPU optimizations, added more batching, and made scenes less GPU intensive.
-Updated all dungeons in the world with effects and details so they are looking better.
-Added new flying enemies to the underworld and swamps in the open world.
-New world events.
-Few small general bug fixes.

