R-Lyke: Reverse Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Actually Final Patch

Just a small patch - we've received lots of feedback regarding the tutorial being too wordy, so it's been streamlined. You can replay the tutorial by clicking the button in the options menu if you've already finished it.

Please let us know if you think this new version is an improvement.

Also included is a couple of minor balance changes (notably, the Solar starting ship has the shard cannon moved to the turret slot for a much easier initial experience), and a fix for the HUD disappearing on level retries.

