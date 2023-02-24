This update adds a new map editor to create custom maps and also include the first official custom map: a giant map of Earth.

It also contains world map display optimizations (already patched in a while ago).

Map editor

The new map editor allows you to create custom world maps. You can also preview the list of procedural resources that will appear on each territory and override it with a custom list of resources to control where you want strategic resources to appear.

Earth map

The update also contains a new official custom highly detailed map of Earth which even includes some customized resources to match historical data (only partial).

It can be viewed and modified with the editor for your own games as well.

Earth Server

For the occasion, today Server 2 is being restarted as the "Earth server", with a new game using the new custom Earth map. This is experimental due to the size of the map compared to the traditional ones used in other games, and the max limit of players is also being pushed to 120 instead 100.

Server setup

The way to setup servers has been reworked and the .ini files have been reorganized and extended to allow setuping new server games purely through .ini files.

Refer to Porcopedia for more details here.

Worldmap display optimizations

Worldmap display has also been optimized to better handle larger maps such as the Earth map.

_The Map editor update

v0.6.3

implemented map editor

implemented starting games with custom maps

added giant "Earth" custom map

starting a server with no game argument now auto starts a new game with default settings (old server UI to start/load games is deprecated)

made it possible to fully setup new servers through .ini files

in server game save folders, game_settings.ini is renamed server_settings.ini for coherence.

repaired client logic not updating properly when terraforming heights

fixed probably cause of abnormal tech speed development in persistent servers

fixed bug of resource satisfaction quality not working

fied bug of annexation target in war not turning to "unadministered" when won

fixed bug of war declare invalid target when declaring through character menu

fixed bug causing a project failure loop

fixed bug with war resolution treaties starting with engagement period showing as "engagement over"

added more informations about engagement period and current status in treaty UI

fixed bugs with war escalation not working properly

Previous Patches: