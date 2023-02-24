Update 0.4.5 revamps the single selection UI, adds new objective markers and improves research pacing.
Patch Notes:
Visuals:
- New single selection UI
- Minimap markers for relics and objectives
Stability:
- Various tournament bugfixes and small improvements
- Resolved a crash that could occur when joining or leaving a lobby
Balancing:
- Tier 2 and 3 research cost decreased for all factions
- Harbors have more hitpoints
- Workers do less damage to structures
- Players no longer lose when their harbor is destroyed but allied harbors still exist
