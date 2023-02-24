 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 24 February 2023

Update 0.4.5

Update 0.4.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.5 revamps the single selection UI, adds new objective markers and improves research pacing.

Patch Notes:

Visuals:

  • New single selection UI
  • Minimap markers for relics and objectives

Stability:

  • Various tournament bugfixes and small improvements
  • Resolved a crash that could occur when joining or leaving a lobby

Balancing:

  • Tier 2 and 3 research cost decreased for all factions
  • Harbors have more hitpoints
  • Workers do less damage to structures
  • Players no longer lose when their harbor is destroyed but allied harbors still exist

