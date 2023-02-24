 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Patron update for 24 February 2023

Next optimization bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 10629915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Patrons

Lately, we’ve been analyzing your save files in detail and finding ways to extract more performance from Patron. And we did find some incremental ways to get some gains. In our testing these modifications yielded more gains on slower machines, but measurable improvements were visible on all machines.

Thank you for assisting us with sending your data files. We’ll continue to search for more gains and will keep pushing updates with optimizations, as well as some other improvements in the future!

CHANGELOG

  • Optimizations of shadow drawing – greater improvements with lower spec hardware
  • Optimizations of props models
  • Optimization of multithreading processes

Hope you'll have fun and smoother play

Changed files in this update

Patron Content Depot 1538571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link