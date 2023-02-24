Next optimization bundle

Hello Patrons

Lately, we’ve been analyzing your save files in detail and finding ways to extract more performance from Patron. And we did find some incremental ways to get some gains. In our testing these modifications yielded more gains on slower machines, but measurable improvements were visible on all machines.

Thank you for assisting us with sending your data files. We’ll continue to search for more gains and will keep pushing updates with optimizations, as well as some other improvements in the future!

CHANGELOG

Optimizations of shadow drawing – greater improvements with lower spec hardware

Optimizations of props models

Optimization of multithreading processes

Hope you'll have fun and smoother play