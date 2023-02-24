DD# 110 A Year Ago, the Invasion Began.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to the anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

A year ago, the cunning dictator Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion right after claiming he would not do so.

A year ago, the brave president Zelensky stayed in Kyiv asking for ammo, not a ride.

But, where were we?

One of the benefits of developing a game for a long time is, the game lives through history and we can always look back to see where we were one year ago.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/3119310025773834317

Right! We, along with people all over the world, declaimed our support for Ukraine. We made our donations through Humble Bundles, Itch, Unity store, National Bank of Ukraine, U24, Red Cross, and many other websites we can find without hesitation for we know that is the right thing to do.

However, many others had their doubts. They didn't think Ukraine could make it. Some thought the war would be over within 3 days. Some even believed it would over within 1 hour and 22 minutes. But, here we are, 1 year later, Kyiv stands, Ukraine stands, and our continuous support for Ukraine stands! There shall be no more doubts about the inevitable victory of Ukraine all thanks to every Ukrainian and international defender on the ground, bravely fighting against the invaders.

Thus, this week's updates include quite a few war-inspired contents:

1, Drones

During this war, drones are playing critical roles. It may even be the first war in human history that ever fought like this. Thus, during this week's updates, drones have been added to the game as a new type of machine pet.

2, Stolen Washing Machines

So, what did the so-called "2nd strongest army in the world" do during this war in addition to committing all the genocide, atrocities, and terrorist attacks against civilians? Oh, well, they were infamous for their obsession with stealing washing machines. Maybe many of them don't even have one back at home, thus they want those precious washing machines so badly that they don't even hide such actions.



So, we can now find some of the stolen washing machines in the game. :)

3, A Russian Man Killed by a Camel in Siberia

The story may not directly relate to the war. However, it sounds like a metaphor. The guy thought he could bully a camel. Thus, he hit the camel in the face. Unfortunately, we all know that ended badly.



I wonder how many people are out there, who believe that they can do whatever they want just because they have the seemly strong fighting capability. Too bad for them, they actually have not.

4, Some Cartoon Dogs.



NAFO Expansion is non-negotiable. Thus, eventually, they got into the game. :D

Also, we now have direct links to a few websites where you can make donations to Ukraine in the game:



OK, let's stop here for now before this DD starts to be full of all kinds of memes.

Other content updates of this week, include:

1, More cards/mechanics to Tombstone

We got the Sewer Overgroth monster that will split into two slimes upon death.

We also got Succubus that can take control of a random enemy minion.



2, Potatoes That Can Be Planted

During the past weeks, we got some potato cooking recipes. Now, we got the seeds. You can start to plant your own potatoes for cooking or other purposes.

3, Enhanced "Befuddled Life & Dead Dream"

The drink can now be used on your customized characters other than your main character to reset their attribution points. In addition to that, it can also restore a small amount of sanity to whoever drinks it.

4, Cooking Oil Makes Enemies Vulnerable to Fire

Throw some cooking oil on certain enemies can allow you to light them up a bit easier later. This is science. :D

That's for this week. I hope we will not have another DD for another anniversary of this war. Instead, let there be the victory that we celebrate. Slava Ukraini!

Today's changelog:

############Content##############

[Furniture]New furniture: Obelisk (1x1 size. It's sold by Saad.)

[Gardening]Added potato seed.

[Commodity Market]Random Gardening Vendors now sell potato seeds.

[GPA]You can now exchange GPA coins for drones.