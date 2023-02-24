 Skip to content

The Legends of Tynedale update for 24 February 2023

Edlingham Update

The Legends of Tynedale update for 24 February 2023

Edlingham Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tynedale Traveller!

The Edlingham Update is here. This update includes much enrichment of the the world of Tynedale, including new assets, graphical updates, animations and sounds.

You can also rebind your keys if playing on the keyboard or you can use the gamepad.

More details below:

UX

  • Keyboard Rebinding options now available
  • Buttons change reference if controller inserted or removed
  • New scene transition animations
  • New title screen animations
  • New Pandora’s box animations
  • New Tips and Lore on screen transition

Major Graphical Updates:

  • New building models
  • Walk under gates and house entrances
  • New assets and graphical changed

Bug Fixes:

  • Player can be hurt by other projectiles while falling to death – fixed
  • Player can pass through fall2Death after dying - fixed
  • Many other quality-of-life improvements

