Tynedale Traveller!

The Edlingham Update is here. This update includes much enrichment of the the world of Tynedale, including new assets, graphical updates, animations and sounds.

You can also rebind your keys if playing on the keyboard or you can use the gamepad.

More details below:

UX

Keyboard Rebinding options now available

Buttons change reference if controller inserted or removed

New scene transition animations

New title screen animations

New Pandora’s box animations

New Tips and Lore on screen transition

Major Graphical Updates:

New building models

Walk under gates and house entrances

New assets and graphical changed

Bug Fixes: