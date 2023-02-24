Notes on getting buttery FPS (muy importante, please read); game updated to help

Long loading times may be caused by not having the game run in Chrome. It is best to have Chrome installed to cut down on loading times significantly.

I'm not sure, but some PCs may or may not be using dedicated high performance graphics options to apply to the game. The default is that something like NVIDIA Control Panel should automatically apply the best settings to the game (provided you have a gaming GPU). Without a gaming GPU, the game does run on integrated graphics, but performance may vary.

If you run into performance issues, try disabling shadows.

I patched the game to make sure shadows are off at first launch by default, to make sure that it doesn't tank some players' performance.