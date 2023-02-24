Howdy all, and welcome to the grand unveiling of Champion of Venus – Version 0.8!
This update’s particularly special. Besides bringing more new content than ever before, it also brings the main story to a thrilling climax - or multiple climaxes, as the case may be.
Here's a full list of new stuff!
Story.
- Chapter 12 is now complete, featuring 9 brand-new ero scenes.
- Extended Lamashtu's Bad End with a new CG.
Ero CGs.
- Goro Introduction Scene (Goro’s self-pleasure show) by Octoboy.
- Lamashtu Bad End Part 2 – Goro Gets Holstered by Octoboy.
- New character ahegao CG by Octoboy.
- Big Rayne Transformation by Octoboy.
- Goro Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.
- Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.
- Goro/Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb
- Throne Bang by Captain Kirb.
- Ultimate Bad Ending by Seekgr.
- Ultimate Bad Ending (Vore) by Seekgr.
- Goro’s Bad Ending by Lemonfont.
- Rayne vs Aik by Lemonfont.
- Rayne vs Lamashtu pt 2 by Theboogie.
- Secret Final Vore Scene by Theboogie. (unfinished - just a sketch at the moment!)
- Rayne and the Jar by Sparrow.
Non-Ero CGs.
- Rats and donuts.
- Rat in the vents (sus).
- Slime in the vents.
- Lammy in the vents.
- Venus’s Portal.
- Rayne & Tayla city escape (animated by Erismanor!)
- The Final Battle.
- The Throne itself.
- Pink fog/love heart effect for romantic scenes.
- Inanna's very un-poggers day.
Backgrounds.
- Character-specific backgrounds for Nenet, Goro, Militsa, and Connie.
- Desert background.
- Portal background.
- Animated swirling mist.
- The Throne of Eros.
- Ideal Form animated background.
Sprites.
- Several new character sprites. Most of them are rats, but one's a mysterious new character...
Music.
- A cheery new music track from Sometimescozy!
Trailer.
What, a new trailer? Cool! It's up on the Steam page now!
Update Discount.
Huh?? Discount?? Money??
That's right! From now until the 3rd of March, Champion of Venus will be 20% off on Steam!
Final Release Date:
Now's a good time to announce that, exactly 1 year after entering Early Access...
...Champion of Venus will fully release on April 18th, 2023!
By then, after a long period of polishing and adding lots of little bits I couldn't get to until now, I'll be happy to call the game 'complete'...
...But that doesn't mean more features won't be coming post-launch. Look forward to voice-acting being added in a post-1.0 update!
Planned Price Change.
Whew! The last year's been a lot of work, and thanks to Early Access (and the help of the wonderful, talented Octoboy), I've been able to add more features than I ever dreamed possible.
Champion of Venus has grown into a much larger game than originally intended. For that reason, when 1.0 launches on April 18th, I'll be raising the store price from $5.99 to $6.99!
It's just a coincidence that it's almost the funny sex number.
