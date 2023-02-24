Howdy all, and welcome to the grand unveiling of Champion of Venus – Version 0.8!

This update’s particularly special. Besides bringing more new content than ever before, it also brings the main story to a thrilling climax - or multiple climaxes, as the case may be.

Here's a full list of new stuff!

Story.

Chapter 12 is now complete, featuring 9 brand-new ero scenes.

is now complete, featuring 9 brand-new ero scenes. Extended Lamashtu's Bad End with a new CG.

Ero CGs.

Goro Introduction Scene (Goro’s self-pleasure show) by Octoboy.

by Octoboy. Lamashtu Bad End Part 2 – Goro Gets Holstered by Octoboy.

by Octoboy. New character ahegao CG by Octoboy.

by Octoboy. Big Rayne Transformation by Octoboy.

by Octoboy. Goro Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.

by Captain Kirb. Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.

by Captain Kirb. Goro/Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb

by Captain Kirb Throne Bang by Captain Kirb.

by Captain Kirb. Ultimate Bad Ending by Seekgr.

by Seekgr. Ultimate Bad Ending (Vore) by Seekgr.

by Seekgr. Goro’s Bad Ending by Lemonfont.

by Lemonfont. Rayne vs Aik by Lemonfont.

by Lemonfont. Rayne vs Lamashtu pt 2 by Theboogie.

by Theboogie. Secret Final Vore Scene by Theboogie. (unfinished - just a sketch at the moment!)

by Theboogie. (unfinished - just a sketch at the moment!) Rayne and the Jar by Sparrow.

Non-Ero CGs.

Rats and donuts.

Rat in the vents (sus).

Slime in the vents.

Lammy in the vents.

Venus’s Portal.

Rayne & Tayla city escape (animated by Erismanor!)

The Final Battle.

The Throne itself.

Pink fog/love heart effect for romantic scenes.

Inanna's very un-poggers day.

Backgrounds.

Character-specific backgrounds for Nenet, Goro, Militsa, and Connie.

Desert background.

Portal background.

Animated swirling mist.

The Throne of Eros.

Ideal Form animated background.

Sprites.

Several new character sprites. Most of them are rats, but one's a mysterious new character...

Music.

A cheery new music track from Sometimescozy!

Trailer.

What, a new trailer? Cool! It's up on the Steam page now!

Huh?? Discount?? Money??

That's right! From now until the 3rd of March, Champion of Venus will be 20% off on Steam!

Now's a good time to announce that, exactly 1 year after entering Early Access...

...Champion of Venus will fully release on April 18th, 2023!

By then, after a long period of polishing and adding lots of little bits I couldn't get to until now, I'll be happy to call the game 'complete'...

...But that doesn't mean more features won't be coming post-launch. Look forward to voice-acting being added in a post-1.0 update!

Planned Price Change.

Whew! The last year's been a lot of work, and thanks to Early Access (and the help of the wonderful, talented Octoboy), I've been able to add more features than I ever dreamed possible.

Champion of Venus has grown into a much larger game than originally intended. For that reason, when 1.0 launches on April 18th, I'll be raising the store price from $5.99 to $6.99!

It's just a coincidence that it's almost the funny sex number.