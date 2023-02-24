 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Champion of Venus update for 24 February 2023

Champion of Venus - Version 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10629776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all, and welcome to the grand unveiling of Champion of Venus – Version 0.8!

This update’s particularly special. Besides bringing more new content than ever before, it also brings the main story to a thrilling climax - or multiple climaxes, as the case may be.

Here's a full list of new stuff!

Story.

  • Chapter 12 is now complete, featuring 9 brand-new ero scenes.
  • Extended Lamashtu's Bad End with a new CG.

Ero CGs.

  • Goro Introduction Scene (Goro’s self-pleasure show) by Octoboy.
  • Lamashtu Bad End Part 2 – Goro Gets Holstered by Octoboy.
  • New character ahegao CG by Octoboy.
  • Big Rayne Transformation by Octoboy.
  • Goro Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.
  • Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb.
  • Goro/Nenet Harem Scene by Captain Kirb
  • Throne Bang by Captain Kirb.
  • Ultimate Bad Ending by Seekgr.
  • Ultimate Bad Ending (Vore) by Seekgr.
  • Goro’s Bad Ending by Lemonfont.
  • Rayne vs Aik by Lemonfont.
  • Rayne vs Lamashtu pt 2 by Theboogie.
  • Secret Final Vore Scene by Theboogie. (unfinished - just a sketch at the moment!)
  • Rayne and the Jar by Sparrow.

Non-Ero CGs.

  • Rats and donuts.
  • Rat in the vents (sus).
  • Slime in the vents.
  • Lammy in the vents.
  • Venus’s Portal.
  • Rayne & Tayla city escape (animated by Erismanor!)
  • The Final Battle.
  • The Throne itself.
  • Pink fog/love heart effect for romantic scenes.
  • Inanna's very un-poggers day.

Backgrounds.

  • Character-specific backgrounds for Nenet, Goro, Militsa, and Connie.
  • Desert background.
  • Portal background.
  • Animated swirling mist.
  • The Throne of Eros.
  • Ideal Form animated background.

Sprites.

  • Several new character sprites. Most of them are rats, but one's a mysterious new character...

Music.

  • A cheery new music track from Sometimescozy!

Trailer.

What, a new trailer? Cool! It's up on the Steam page now!

Update Discount.

Huh?? Discount?? Money??

That's right! From now until the 3rd of March, Champion of Venus will be 20% off on Steam!

Final Release Date:

Now's a good time to announce that, exactly 1 year after entering Early Access...

...Champion of Venus will fully release on April 18th, 2023!

By then, after a long period of polishing and adding lots of little bits I couldn't get to until now, I'll be happy to call the game 'complete'...

...But that doesn't mean more features won't be coming post-launch. Look forward to voice-acting being added in a post-1.0 update!

Planned Price Change.

Whew! The last year's been a lot of work, and thanks to Early Access (and the help of the wonderful, talented Octoboy), I've been able to add more features than I ever dreamed possible.

Champion of Venus has grown into a much larger game than originally intended. For that reason, when 1.0 launches on April 18th, I'll be raising the store price from $5.99 to $6.99!

It's just a coincidence that it's almost the funny sex number.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link