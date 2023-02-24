 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tea Garden Simulator update for 24 February 2023

Patch Update 0.87

Share · View all patches · Build 10629759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Automation now can source leaves from Storage/Leaf Holding Areas.
SaveGame Bug.

Changed files in this update

Two Leaves and a bud - Tea Garden Simulator Content Depot 1401341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link