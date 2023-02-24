v0.4.5 - Aggiornamento Lingua Italiana

Internationalization
- Added Italian translations.
Additions
- Added animations to car doors, windows, and trunk.
Changes
- Blight Trunk is now Blighted TREE Trunk as newer players got confused.
- Wraith/Spirits no long show hit indicators when shot, this was confusing new players thinking they were giving damage they just had a lot of HP
- Carrying items or crouching now prevent idling animations
Performance Optimizations
- Optimized sizes of Diana's textures.
- Optimized Diana's hair by removing unoptimized groom in favor or more performant mesh.
Improvements
- Improved fadeouts by keeping equipment HUD when you're using it.
- Improved fadeouts on Investigator vitals so Stamina and Health are linked.
- Increased width of game settings menu and put options inside a grid/scroll box
Fixes
- Fixed bug where character name was used where player name should have been shown.
- Fixed bug with crypt gates in Quetico
- Fixed bug with requiring matches to pickup the ribs out of the fire
- Sap message now disappears after that actor dies or you use your flashlight.
- Fixed inside snow on Quetico Lodge. Removed collisions from the moon.
- Fixed bug where Quetico Armory wouldn't lock.
- Rotated door properly in Cabin.
- Corrected opening angle on secret bookcase.
- Corrected opening depth of secret stone doors.
- Fixed bug where an interrupted Winchester or Pump Shotgun reload could lead to it reloading
forever.
- Fixed bug in Twig Blight task not assigning twig #s correctly.
Version: 0.4.5
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.4-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-303-6707
Changed files in this update