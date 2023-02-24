 Skip to content

Dirge update for 24 February 2023

v0.4.5 - Aggiornamento Lingua Italiana

v0.4.5 - Aggiornamento Lingua Italiana

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Internationalization

  • Added Italian translations.

Additions

  • Added animations to car doors, windows, and trunk.

Changes

  • Blight Trunk is now Blighted TREE Trunk as newer players got confused.
  • Wraith/Spirits no long show hit indicators when shot, this was confusing new players thinking they were giving damage they just had a lot of HP
  • Carrying items or crouching now prevent idling animations

Performance Optimizations

  • Optimized sizes of Diana's textures.
  • Optimized Diana's hair by removing unoptimized groom in favor or more performant mesh.

Improvements

  • Improved fadeouts by keeping equipment HUD when you're using it.
  • Improved fadeouts on Investigator vitals so Stamina and Health are linked.
  • Increased width of game settings menu and put options inside a grid/scroll box

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where character name was used where player name should have been shown.
  • Fixed bug with crypt gates in Quetico
  • Fixed bug with requiring matches to pickup the ribs out of the fire
  • Sap message now disappears after that actor dies or you use your flashlight.
  • Fixed inside snow on Quetico Lodge. Removed collisions from the moon.
  • Fixed bug where Quetico Armory wouldn't lock.
  • Rotated door properly in Cabin.
  • Corrected opening angle on secret bookcase.
  • Corrected opening depth of secret stone doors.
  • Fixed bug where an interrupted Winchester or Pump Shotgun reload could lead to it reloading
    forever.
  • Fixed bug in Twig Blight task not assigning twig #s correctly.

Version: 0.4.5
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.4-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-303-6707

