Update notes for February 24

We hope everyone has had a wonderful week! Here is what you'll find in the latest patch:
Additions:
- Item names showing in the chest UI
Fixes:
- Crops harvest and sparkle at correct times
- Pet pathfinding adjustments
- NPC pathfinding adjustments
- Monsters are attacking again, sorry
- Enzo quest Incident on Royal Bridge fixed
- Eloria's Artifacts quest fixed
- Nandi quest Mind Your Ps and Qs fixed
- Nandi quest The Royal Path
- River quest Mad with Love fixed
- The Eternal Ember quest fixed
- Hollie Sleep Like a Rock quest fixed
- Marcelo Special Skillet quest fixed
Work in progress:
- Economy
- New cauldron UI
- We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
- Quest cleanup
- Reworking the map
We'd love to hear from you 💙
- The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
