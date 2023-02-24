 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 24 February 2023

Update notes for February 24

Last edited by Wendy

We hope everyone has had a wonderful week! Here is what you'll find in the latest patch:

Additions:

  • Item names showing in the chest UI

Fixes:

  • Crops harvest and sparkle at correct times
  • Pet pathfinding adjustments
  • NPC pathfinding adjustments
  • Monsters are attacking again, sorry
  • Enzo quest Incident on Royal Bridge fixed
  • Eloria's Artifacts quest fixed
  • Nandi quest Mind Your Ps and Qs fixed
  • Nandi quest The Royal Path
  • River quest Mad with Love fixed
  • The Eternal Ember quest fixed
  • Hollie Sleep Like a Rock quest fixed
  • Marcelo Special Skillet quest fixed

Work in progress:

  • Economy
  • New cauldron UI
  • We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
  • Quest cleanup
  • Reworking the map

