Bug-fix release v.1.2.1

The service-pack fixes 2 crash-bugs:
- If the machine is unable to properly load and play the intro-video for 'Digital Software' this is now handled and the loading of the main menu done anyway
- Users with non-latin Characters in their name ending up in top-10 of the Highscore list no longer a crash due to lacking the character in the font-set -- the special characters is now replaced with '#' on a per-character basis
Thank you very much to Zaxtor99 for reporting the intro-video loading issue.
Changed files in this update