SailSim update for 24 February 2023

Force Feedback Update

Build 10629572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Went a bit overboard initially with Force Feedback, so i made things more subtle in this update. Also some more additions for Steam integration and few cosmetic updates here and there.

