Introducing Mirror Mode!

The game has been updated with a new content and gameplay update! The main highlight of this patch is Mirror Mode which lets you experience familiar race tracks in a new and unfamiliar way! Patch notes can be found at the end of this post.

Mirror Mode

The Professor has stumbled upon a remarkable discovery and a literal breakthrough in science! In an experiment involving an unstable high-energy particle accelerator, a cardamom crisp bread, a really shiny cookie plate and a really really hot cup of coffe he accidentaly created an small and unstable matter-inversion field turning everything around him completely left to right and vice versa!

By tweaking and refining his unexpectant findings the Professor has now procured an experimental device which allows for portable localized matter-inversion fields enabling him and his fellow Super Gosu Cars drivers to race on familiar race tracks as if seen through a mirror, and the call these races... drumroll... Mirror Mode races!

Unlocking Mirror Mode

Due to its highly experimental and volatile nature only the most seasoned of drivers who have claimed a victory in the Three Star Crankshaft Cup Grand Prix are allowed to partake in Mirror Mode races.

Note: Mirror Mode is not available in the demo version of the game.

Screenshots

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lake Autumn

Overhead Camera[/td]

[td]Petrol Plains

Overhead Camera[/td]

[td]Volcano Valley

3rd Person Camera[/td]

[td]Petrol Plains

3rd Person Camera[/td]

[td]Volcano Valley

Overhead Camera[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lake Autumn

Overhead Camera

Mirror Mode[/td]

[td]Petrol Plains

Overhead Camera

Mirror Mode[/td]

[td]Volcano Valley

3rd Person Camera

Mirror Mode[/td]

[td]Petrol Plains

3rd Person Camera

Mirror Mode[/td]

[td]Volcano Valley

Overhead Camera

Mirror Mode[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Patch notes 2023-02-24

New content: Mirror Mode

Experience familiar surroundings in a new and potentially confusing way with the introduction of Mirror Mode! This new feature allows you to race on mirrored versions of all the tracks in the game in all current Game Modes!

Mirror Mode is unlocked after finishing first in the Three Star Crankshaft Cup Grand Prix.

When unlocked look for the Mirror Mode icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and press the associated action (default is Gamepad Right Trigger/Shoulder/Bumper/etc and Keyboard F) to toggle Mirror Mode on and off in Grand Prix cup select, Custom Tour track select and Time Trial track select.

General gameplay

Slightly nerfed off-road capabilities for all vehicles.

Slightly nerfed nitro power for all vehicles.

Tuned drifting stats to slightly decrease the gap between vehicles with a very high drift stat and vehicles with a very low drift stat.

Tuned vehicle-to-vehicle collision physics to hopefully eliminate - or at least minimize - the risk of violent loss-of-control and/or loss-of-velocity collisions.

Vehicles

Adjusted the suspension values for Tractor to be slightly less wobbly.

Tweaked the model for Classic Estate to eliminate some graphical artifacts.

Made City Bus is a tad bit smaller.

Made Vintage hitbox a tad bit larger.

Items

Regular Missiles no longer have a splash damage effect that targets vehicles other than the primary target.

Tracks

All tracks can now be mirrored via Mirror Mode. See Mirror Mode above.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where aborting at the pairing confirmation stage of an automatically reconnected device when using Steam Input would sometimes result in unexpected and unwanted bevaiour and loss of game input.

Glyph for DualShock4 "Circle" button is now correctly displayed as "Circle" instead of "X" or "Cross".

The result screen shown after finishing a time trial race now correctly displays lap times for all five laps.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect controller type would be shown in the reconnect process when confirming abortion of a reconnect.

Fixed an issue where in certain situations menu control would be lost if game focus was lost and then regained (eg. by alt-tabbing).

Fixed an issue where the Navigate instruction glyph would not display for gamepads when using the native input system.

Fixed an issue where environmental fog effects would not load properly on some tracks.

Fixed an issue where the Racetrack Control Tower in the Award Ceremony would continue shaking and wobbling despite the game being paused.

Fixed an issue where the Driver's Manual would not load its content properly when opened using a gamepad connected via Steam Input.

Known issues

Glyphs for some controllers will occasionally require a game restart to load correctly. This is only a graphical issue and does not affect gameplay.

8bitdo SF30Pro can cause the Steam Client to freeze when disconnecting the controller, especially when connected via Bluetooth. If you experience issues try using the controller in Xinput mode and connected via cable. This is out of my hands to fix but at least the controller works fine most of the time that I use mine.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer