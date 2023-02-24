 Skip to content

Dice Of Olympus Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Playtest Feb 2023 - Bug Fixes #2

Build 10629506

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Quick fix :

  • Having more than 2 rolls, shouldn't not be a issue anymore
  • Change the sounds of crystal explosion for something more quiet

Have a nice day !

Algost

