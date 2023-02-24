An unplanned surprise update - v1.011.2

Greetings Sea Mayors,
Well, there’s always a first for everything – we’ve been working relentlessly on more improvements, more fixes and more tweaks, and since the second part of the big content expansion is still a few weeks away, we’ve decided to not sit idly on these improvements. Hence – the first unscheduled update is here today. We’re confident you won’t hold it against us!
Main improvements are linked to the Megalodon beast – chance for it to appear is changed and you will see it more often now, and it will aim for your buildings. Torpedo platform is now launching a proper torpedo instead of a pulse projectile.
Another batch of optimizations is also a part of today’s package, as well as numerous bug fixes and tweaks based on player feedback.
With this update out, we’re continuing on the second content update and Atlantis Project feature for the incoming major update.
CHANGELOG
- IMPROVED: Megalodon underwater beast will now appear more frequently and will attack buildings
- IMPROVED: Inside Greenhouse, water will appear beneath a rice field
- IMPROVED: When vehicles are idle, all visual particles will be turned off
- IMPROVED: Underwater fields now display correct and consistent output number in any panel containing this information
- IMPROVED: Pipelines visuals optimized for faster drawing
- IMPROVED: Torpedo platform now launches torpedoes instead of pulse projectiles
- ADDED: Dynamic size of pirate/shark/Megalodon health bar
- TWEAKED: Temple description text instead of production text
- TWEAKED: Drone efficiency calculation is now precise regardless of number of assigned drones in production building
- TWEAKED: Reduced value per citizen given by marketplace
- FIXED: Corrected simultaneous docking of transporter and underwater field vehicle
- FIXED: Lucky trader combo bonus now works as intended
- FIXED: Market tax now works properly after game reload
- FIXED: Greenhouse now doesn’t consume oxygen if it is turned off
- FIXED: If starting CS is skipped, game interface now won’t appear prematurely anymore
- FIXED: Numerous text errors in several languages
Enjoy your weekend!
