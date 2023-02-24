An unplanned surprise update - v1.011.2

Greetings Sea Mayors,

Well, there’s always a first for everything – we’ve been working relentlessly on more improvements, more fixes and more tweaks, and since the second part of the big content expansion is still a few weeks away, we’ve decided to not sit idly on these improvements. Hence – the first unscheduled update is here today. We’re confident you won’t hold it against us!

Main improvements are linked to the Megalodon beast – chance for it to appear is changed and you will see it more often now, and it will aim for your buildings. Torpedo platform is now launching a proper torpedo instead of a pulse projectile.

Another batch of optimizations is also a part of today’s package, as well as numerous bug fixes and tweaks based on player feedback.

With this update out, we’re continuing on the second content update and Atlantis Project feature for the incoming major update.

CHANGELOG

IMPROVED: Megalodon underwater beast will now appear more frequently and will attack buildings

IMPROVED: Inside Greenhouse, water will appear beneath a rice field

IMPROVED: When vehicles are idle, all visual particles will be turned off

IMPROVED: Underwater fields now display correct and consistent output number in any panel containing this information

IMPROVED: Pipelines visuals optimized for faster drawing

IMPROVED: Torpedo platform now launches torpedoes instead of pulse projectiles

ADDED: Dynamic size of pirate/shark/Megalodon health bar

TWEAKED: Temple description text instead of production text

TWEAKED: Drone efficiency calculation is now precise regardless of number of assigned drones in production building

TWEAKED: Reduced value per citizen given by marketplace

FIXED: Corrected simultaneous docking of transporter and underwater field vehicle

FIXED: Lucky trader combo bonus now works as intended

FIXED: Market tax now works properly after game reload

FIXED: Greenhouse now doesn’t consume oxygen if it is turned off

FIXED: If starting CS is skipped, game interface now won’t appear prematurely anymore

FIXED: Numerous text errors in several languages

Enjoy your weekend!