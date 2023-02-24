 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 24 February 2023

0.8.3 Astral Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Functional Astral Fragment wall
  • Ability reward for completing all Astral Gates
  • Added 5 Astral Gates to Undergrounds
  • Added 5 Astral Gates to Frozen Depths
  • Added 3 Astral Gates to Mossy Ruins
  • New Relic : Fast Charge
  • New Charging FX and SFX
  • Added a Spark Ball Parry synergy
  • Added a Minor Statue to Mechanical Fort
  • Added a Minor Statue to the Frozen Depths
  • Remaster of all tracks (more tweaks comings)
  • Remade the room you get Spin Bounce in
  • Increased Ice acceleration
  • Fixed the Boss HP bars appearing on Nightmare
  • Made it so the Undergrounds spike balls will reset your position
  • Fixed the Meteor Bounce pads glowing weirdly
  • Fixed an effect staying on screen after saving
  • Fixed some bugs with the Ice Block emblem
  • Removed the Spike Meter
  • Fixed the no Spin old UI
  • Fixed so Silenced/No Dash/No Spin UI elements will always be on top
  • Added the No Spin restriction in one of the Acid Dungeon rooms which has a Mindshroom
  • Removed the post-boss dialogues (I did not like them)
  • Fixed some dialogues
  • Fixed a bug where you could do two Great Slashes
  • Fixed the room before Spin Bounce was wrong on the map
  • Made it so the Save background will dissapear when you teleport
  • Fixed so the last boss dialogue won't play every time
  • Fixed the Astral Fragment counter being stuck on 36
  • New Astral Fragment icon
  • Might have fixed a weird interaction with the Meteor Bounce pads and sword
  • Fixed some enemy attacks spawning particles when the game is Paused

