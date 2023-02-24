 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graze Counter GM update for 24 February 2023

[Patch Note: Ver. 0222] Improvement of menu operaion and game balance adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 10629324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes in this build are as follows.

  • Added rewind function to the ship select screen.
  • Expanded the function of the practice mode.
  • Added shield at the start of some stages in mission mode.
  • Added a function to return to the mission selection screen from the pause menu during the mission mode.
  • Added a skip function at mission clear.
  • Added a function to restart in Extra Mode.
  • Relaxed the correction rate of the counter gauge increase speed.
  • Added a new skill to TYPE-6.
  • Increased the attack power of TYPE-8 and increased the amount of stars in break mode.
  • Changed the behavior of bits equipped by TYPE-9.
  • Fixed an issue with TYPE-C and increased the amount of stars in break mode3.
  • Increased the recovery speed of TYPE-E's manual shield.
  • Changed so that all ships can unlock Another monde, and the performance after applying Another mode will be displayed on the select screen of the ships.
  • Weakened the barrier used by the last boss.
  • Increased the type of ships that can be used in Pacifist mode (TYPE-5, TYPE-6, and TYPE-A cannot be used because they interfere with the mode system)
  • Fixed an issue in the processing of damage to the enemy.
  • Enhanced Laser Maiden 2's overall attack, reduced difficulty increase speed.
  • Fixed an issue in which sound effects become louder under certain conditions when acquiring and extending items.
  • Changed transparency of HUD lower side (only when HUD position setting is TYPE-1)
  • Updated some graphics.
  • Increased remaining ship bonus, secret bonus, and time bonus for destroying bosses.
  • Fixed an issue that caused sudden death or shield destruction under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue with the item acquisition event in the final stage.
  • Fixed unintended behavior of the boss on side 2-B.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1486441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link