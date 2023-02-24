 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Periphery update for 24 February 2023

February 24 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 10629276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two new objects are available in the game, a statue and a streetlight.
  • Statues increase influence. Each statue gives 1 additional point of influence every minute.
  • Streetlights within their radius of view remove disguises for 1 minute from all spies, including yours.
  • Just like campfires, streetlights clear the fog of war for everyone and are visible to all players. You, accordingly, can also see the streetlights of other settlers. Unlike campfires, streetlights are always on.
  • Like streetlights, campfires now also remove disguises from spies.
  • Revealed spies can no longer pass other players' gates.
  • Fixed several bugs, plus a lot of minor edits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link