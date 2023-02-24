February 24 update.

- Two new objects are available in the game, a statue and a streetlight.
- Statues increase influence. Each statue gives 1 additional point of influence every minute.
- Streetlights within their radius of view remove disguises for 1 minute from all spies, including yours.
- Just like campfires, streetlights clear the fog of war for everyone and are visible to all players. You, accordingly, can also see the streetlights of other settlers. Unlike campfires, streetlights are always on.
- Like streetlights, campfires now also remove disguises from spies.
- Revealed spies can no longer pass other players' gates.
- Fixed several bugs, plus a lot of minor edits.
