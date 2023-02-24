Patch Note v.0.39.4367

New Feature: Easy / Normal / Hard / Hell
We've added four different difficulty modes to our game: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Hell.
Each mode comes with its own set of challenges and rewards, so you can choose the one that suits your skills and preferences best.
You can select difficulty in the lobby before start game.
Different difficulty modes will effect to Holes, Minimap, Ghost, and Items.
Added:
- Pause gameplay in Solo mode
- New sound Jump scare
- Add some effect
Fixed :
- PVP mode
- Minor bugs
Changed
- Balancing the ghost
