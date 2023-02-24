 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

7 Sins : Lost in Labyrinth update for 24 February 2023

Patch Note v.0.39.4367

Share · View all patches · Build 10629197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature: Easy / Normal / Hard / Hell
We've added four different difficulty modes to our game: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Hell.
Each mode comes with its own set of challenges and rewards, so you can choose the one that suits your skills and preferences best.
You can select difficulty in the lobby before start game.
Different difficulty modes will effect to Holes, Minimap, Ghost, and Items.

Added:

  • Pause gameplay in Solo mode
  • New sound Jump scare
  • Add some effect

Fixed :

  • PVP mode
  • Minor bugs

Changed

  • Balancing the ghost

Changed files in this update

Depot 2221821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link