Patch Note v.0.39.4367

New Feature: Easy / Normal / Hard / Hell

We've added four different difficulty modes to our game: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Hell.

Each mode comes with its own set of challenges and rewards, so you can choose the one that suits your skills and preferences best.

You can select difficulty in the lobby before start game.

Different difficulty modes will effect to Holes, Minimap, Ghost, and Items.

Added:



Pause gameplay in Solo mode

New sound Jump scare

Add some effect

Fixed :



PVP mode

Minor bugs

Changed