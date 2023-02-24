 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Patch 38

  • New Blessing: Healthy Appetite.
  • New Blessing: Earth Shaker.
  • Modified Blessing: Wind Ring was changed to: "If you apply choke on the enemy, your stamina fully recovers."
  • New Art: Goblin Warrior.
  • Enemy Balance: Goblin Warrior is slightly bigger. Goblin warrior's quick slashes attacks now has been modified to just slash 3 times instead of 5. Also timing is slower.
  • New Enemy Move Set: Undead goblin has been completely reworked. (Temporary art for undead goblin)
  • Cutscene Modified: Blessing and Curse (Red Idol) cutscene's now has different options that are more fitting.
  • Bug Fix: Berserk Blessing icon now appears correctly in the status effect icons.
  • Bug Fix: Enemies flash red again when you hit them.
  • Bug Fix: Zeus Loves You blessing no longer deals poise damage.
  • Bug Fix: Pressing Refresh Stock button on controller now auto selects button correctly.
  • Balance: After jumping or dashing, the stamina now doesn't start recovering until that action is finished.
  • Balance: Iron Rapier poise damage reduced from 17-18 to 14-15.
  • Balance: Iron Sword poise damage reduced from 17-18 to 14-15.
  • Balance: Bleed Dagger poise damage recued from 13-14 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Iron Dagger poise damage recued from 15-16 to 12-13.
  • Balance: Parry Dagger poise damage recued from 17-17 to 12-13.
  • Balance: Gorilla explody rocks are bit more spread out.
  • Balance: Poise long stun on all enemies cooldown increased from 2 to 7 seconds.
  • Balance: Iron Rapier and Iron Dagger skill speed increased by 15%.
  • Improvement: Increase critical damage blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Backstab blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Defender blessing icon improved, change the blessing name to "Guardian's Protection".
  • Improvement: Endurance blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Invincible Barrier blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Skill Cooldown Reduction Blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Skill Mana Cost Reduction Blessing icon improved.
  • Improvement: Consecutive Attacks icon slightly improved.
  • Improvement: Goblin warrior now bleeds red.
  • Improvement: Sleeping goblin cutscene now is using alive goblin (not undead one).
  • Other: Updated credits

