- New Blessing: Healthy Appetite.
- New Blessing: Earth Shaker.
- Modified Blessing: Wind Ring was changed to: "If you apply choke on the enemy, your stamina fully recovers."
- New Art: Goblin Warrior.
- Enemy Balance: Goblin Warrior is slightly bigger. Goblin warrior's quick slashes attacks now has been modified to just slash 3 times instead of 5. Also timing is slower.
- New Enemy Move Set: Undead goblin has been completely reworked. (Temporary art for undead goblin)
- Cutscene Modified: Blessing and Curse (Red Idol) cutscene's now has different options that are more fitting.
- Bug Fix: Berserk Blessing icon now appears correctly in the status effect icons.
- Bug Fix: Enemies flash red again when you hit them.
- Bug Fix: Zeus Loves You blessing no longer deals poise damage.
- Bug Fix: Pressing Refresh Stock button on controller now auto selects button correctly.
- Balance: After jumping or dashing, the stamina now doesn't start recovering until that action is finished.
- Balance: Iron Rapier poise damage reduced from 17-18 to 14-15.
- Balance: Iron Sword poise damage reduced from 17-18 to 14-15.
- Balance: Bleed Dagger poise damage recued from 13-14 to 11-12.
- Balance: Iron Dagger poise damage recued from 15-16 to 12-13.
- Balance: Parry Dagger poise damage recued from 17-17 to 12-13.
- Balance: Gorilla explody rocks are bit more spread out.
- Balance: Poise long stun on all enemies cooldown increased from 2 to 7 seconds.
- Balance: Iron Rapier and Iron Dagger skill speed increased by 15%.
- Improvement: Increase critical damage blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Backstab blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Defender blessing icon improved, change the blessing name to "Guardian's Protection".
- Improvement: Endurance blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Invincible Barrier blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Skill Cooldown Reduction Blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Skill Mana Cost Reduction Blessing icon improved.
- Improvement: Consecutive Attacks icon slightly improved.
- Improvement: Goblin warrior now bleeds red.
- Improvement: Sleeping goblin cutscene now is using alive goblin (not undead one).
- Other: Updated credits
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 February 2023
Patch 38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update