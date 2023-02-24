Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9891

Bug fixes and updates
- Added a new character: [Clown] and its related skins and achievements.
- Now under certain circumstances, the character has a short-term invulnerability judgment: when entering a level, when closing the level selection page, when breaking free from the stun state, and when returning from the pit trap.
- Now the character will not deal damage multiple times by jumping after falling into the hole trap.
- The proportional damage of self-destruct monsters is reduced by 50%>40%.
- Proportional damage of Bomb Skeleton is reduced by 30%>20%.
- [Paladin] Basic attack power increased: 6>7.5.
- [Soldier] Basic attack power increased: 6.5>8.
- [Cat] Basic attack power increased: 11>12.
- Improve the position of the camera when entering the next level.
- Increase the automatic save timing of achievements.
- Fixed the image seams of the fourth level scene.
- Fixed the problem that after some bullets have caused damage to multi-jointed monsters several times, they will not be able to cause damage again.
- Fixed skill UI not reset after returning to the village.
- Fixed the unlocking conditions of some character skins, and the cumulative number of times would increase abnormally under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update