Portal Dungeon update for 24 February 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9891

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added a new character: [Clown] and its related skins and achievements.
  • Now under certain circumstances, the character has a short-term invulnerability judgment: when entering a level, when closing the level selection page, when breaking free from the stun state, and when returning from the pit trap.
  • Now the character will not deal damage multiple times by jumping after falling into the hole trap.
  • The proportional damage of self-destruct monsters is reduced by 50%>40%.
  • Proportional damage of Bomb Skeleton is reduced by 30%>20%.
  • [Paladin] Basic attack power increased: 6>7.5.
  • [Soldier] Basic attack power increased: 6.5>8.
  • [Cat] Basic attack power increased: 11>12.
  • Improve the position of the camera when entering the next level.
  • Increase the automatic save timing of achievements.
  • Fixed the image seams of the fourth level scene.
  • Fixed the problem that after some bullets have caused damage to multi-jointed monsters several times, they will not be able to cause damage again.
  • Fixed skill UI not reset after returning to the village.
  • Fixed the unlocking conditions of some character skins, and the cumulative number of times would increase abnormally under certain circumstances.

