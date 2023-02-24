-
Add practice mode
A practice mode has been added where you can practice as much as you want. From the Start button, you can select Practice Mode and Game Start.
-
Renew manual
I renewed it based on the opinion that the manual explanation is insufficient.
-
Balance Patch
Before change: Combo if wrong = 0
After change: -30 combo
-
Item renewal
Time-increasing potion
Before Change: Increase Command Change Time
After change: Time increase drug -> Penalty reduction drug
Incorrect key input
Step 0: -30 combo
Step 1: -27 Combo
Step 2: -23 combo
Step 3: -19 combo
Step 4: -15 Combo
FIGHTING PUDDING update for 24 February 2023
Balancing and adding modes, etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update