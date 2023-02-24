 Skip to content

FIGHTING PUDDING update for 24 February 2023

Balancing and adding modes, etc.

Build 10628909

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add practice mode
    A practice mode has been added where you can practice as much as you want. From the Start button, you can select Practice Mode and Game Start.

  2. Renew manual
    I renewed it based on the opinion that the manual explanation is insufficient.

  3. Balance Patch
    Before change: Combo if wrong = 0
    After change: -30 combo

  4. Item renewal
    Time-increasing potion
    Before Change: Increase Command Change Time
    After change: Time increase drug -> Penalty reduction drug
    Incorrect key input
    Step 0: -30 combo
    Step 1: -27 Combo
    Step 2: -23 combo
    Step 3: -19 combo
    Step 4: -15 Combo

