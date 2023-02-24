V.1.0.21 Update

Hi Travellers,

Today we have released a small patch that fixes some skill errors, the reward calculation issue in the tournament, and functional skill problems reported by our players.

Fixed the issue where some characters' functional skills/passive skills didn't work functionally

Fixed the issue where [Tiqin]'s skill [Alchemic Elixir] caused the game to freeze when trying to heal allies.

caused the game to freeze when trying to heal allies. Fixed the issue where [Rwal]'s skill [Shade Soul Splitter] could be stacked indefinitely.

could be stacked indefinitely. Fixed the error that occurred during reward pool calculation in the Battle of Wits event.

Optimized part of known localization issues in the game.

We have also noticed that some passive skills and functional skills still have issues with triggering and usage. We will address these problems in the next version, which will be released next week.

If you meet bugs in the course of play, you can leave a comment below or join our Discord channels. Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission.

We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates!