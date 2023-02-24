This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Guys!😍

let's get this party started!



We need your help to settle a hot debate between two awesome bikinis for our characters: Sailor bikini or Striped bikini?

It's time to bring out your inner fashionista and cast your vote for the one that rocks your world! Let's make some noise and make this decision together!

Go to Discord to vote https://discord.gg/tubT6W93M9

and the vote from Subscripstar will have 5 extra points [ https://subscribestar.adult/7sexysins ]

The winner set will become the next update on our shop