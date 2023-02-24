 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 24 February 2023

Patch 0.896

Patch 0.896

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch after the release of Arlo.
Thank you for your feedback!

  • Added clarification bleed and poison trigger time.
  • Fixed cards keeping their combat duration status effects when the owner of the card died in combination with a combat retry.
  • Fixed the wrong SFX played when pets auto attacked bleeding targets.
  • Fixed a few Chinese localization typos.
  • Fixed a Chinese localization issue when buffs and debuffs did not show their duration.

Have a nice weekend and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

