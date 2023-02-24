Patch 0.896

A small patch after the release of Arlo.
Thank you for your feedback!
- Added clarification bleed and poison trigger time.
- Fixed cards keeping their combat duration status effects when the owner of the card died in combination with a combat retry.
- Fixed the wrong SFX played when pets auto attacked bleeding targets.
- Fixed a few Chinese localization typos.
- Fixed a Chinese localization issue when buffs and debuffs did not show their duration.
Have a nice weekend and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
