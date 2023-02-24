Patch 0.896

Share · View all patches · Build 10628760 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 11:13:25 UTC by Wendy

A small patch after the release of Arlo.

Thank you for your feedback!

Added clarification bleed and poison trigger time.

Fixed cards keeping their combat duration status effects when the owner of the card died in combination with a combat retry.

Fixed the wrong SFX played when pets auto attacked bleeding targets.

Fixed a few Chinese localization typos.

Fixed a Chinese localization issue when buffs and debuffs did not show their duration.

Have a nice weekend and see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks