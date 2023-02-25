Hotfix v0.11.0.2 Changelog

General
- Optimized the character physics giving a more life-like death ragdoll and the ragdoll goes into a sleep state much sooner, reducing performance cost
- Added several missing names to "Contributors" section of the Credits List
UGC
- Fixed issue with some workshop mods not mounting which would intermittently occur if the user was subscribed to several workshop mods at once
- Fixed issue involving workshop mods not being mounted after having finished downloading while the game is open at the main menu
SDK
- API: Allow BP subclasses of DFPlayerComponent
Changed files in this update