Operation: Harsh Doorstop update for 25 February 2023

Hotfix v0.11.0.2 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Optimized the character physics giving a more life-like death ragdoll and the ragdoll goes into a sleep state much sooner, reducing performance cost
  • Added several missing names to "Contributors" section of the Credits List

UGC

  • Fixed issue with some workshop mods not mounting which would intermittently occur if the user was subscribed to several workshop mods at once
  • Fixed issue involving workshop mods not being mounted after having finished downloading while the game is open at the main menu

SDK

  • API: Allow BP subclasses of DFPlayerComponent

Changed files in this update

Operation: Harsh Doorstop Content Depot 736591
Depot 1517201
Depot 1517202
Depot 1517203
