 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 24 February 2023

v1.0.29

Share · View all patches · Build 10628623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where the Reset to Default button wasn't setting the resolution to 1280x800 while playing on the Steam Deck
  • Added a temporary button promoting the Pizza the Cat plushie campaign

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link