The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where the Reset to Default button wasn't setting the resolution to 1280x800 while playing on the Steam Deck
- Added a temporary button promoting the Pizza the Cat plushie campaign
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update