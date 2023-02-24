Dev Diary #262 Changing Challenge

Ahoy Ylanders,

Let's talk about more changes that you will see in the game in the future. Many of you noticed that we are not oblivious to fixes that need to be done in our game. However, they take time. We take each feature that needs tweaks and we try to rework it step by step. So we asked our designer Prokop what changes is he working on:

For some time, we hoped that we can make the combat in our game more entertaining and balanced. And we hope we are on a right track.

The AI is now much more responsive with larger zones where it can hit you. Players can no longer easily confuse the enemy by running through it when it attacks or just jumping on a bush and attacking from above. Enemies also respond much better to your repositioning and are able to fluently change attack angles.

Spamming dodge and jump attacks will no longer be the way to conquer. Although spamming dodge will no longer stun the player, you will not able to dodge as often as before. Also, jump attack damage will be significantly lowered and enemies should be able to attack you even when you jump above them.

The formula for counting damage is changing. Previously, it was using simple (INCOMING DAMAGE) - (TOTAL ARMOR RESIST) = (DAMAGE RECEIVED), which was balanced to the era when Ylands used difficulty tiers and no map traveling. Thus combat mathematics had to adapt to the new systems of difficulty scaling by biomes. The new formula is based on percental damage reduction, a system of vulnerabilities and resistances, which you will be able to explore by yourself while fighting enemies all around the biomes. What we expect from this new combat mathematics is a much more balanced and also balanceable (in the future) system, where it makes sense to use every protective gear you can get while still being able to fight across resources tiers and no longer being invincible like in the previous case of Guardian Armor.

This brings us to damage types. Those got some love as well as they will be much more important when fighting with special enemies and monsters in caves and REs. You can expect that ghosts could be quite resistant to physical damage and wood-based golems vulnerable to fire. Players will have more access to various damage-type weapons and armor, and utilizing those will be much more difficult than before. That does not mean that you will need to bring five different weapons and three different sets of armor while adventuring, but it means you will be rewarded with much easier combat, when you learn what themed enemies do and how you can prepare for them, like grabbing some fire-based weapons when going to loot some Temperate encounters in the night.

This being said, there are also some minor tweaks, renaming, balance changes, and new weapons, armor, and enemies to be expected, which we will keep as a surprise for now.

Thank you Prokop for telling us about all the processes that go into reworking combat. We look forward to exploring the changes in the future.

And you Ylanders,

Stay Classy.