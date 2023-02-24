Eternal Season - Twitch Drops Event Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10628545 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 10:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Esteemed Warlord,

We'll be starting a Twitch Drops event for the season on February 24 at 20:00 (UTC+8).

Tune in to any of the streams below to earn rewards while watching:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eOaZ5TQcRCBegON8P-6xQ3NsptKOOS2TYdlHdhJNE60/edit?usp=sharing

Run time: February 24, 20:00 to March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Between February 24, 20:00 and March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

3 hours: Powdered Silver x20

6 hours: Gold Dust x20

9 hours: Secret Training Missive x1

12 hours: Treatise x1

15 hours: Doctrine Water x3

18 hours: Realmbreaker (Permanent Avatar) x1

21 hours: Random Epic Artillery Chest x1

February 24, 20:00 to February 25, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Unit XP Card x5

2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1

February 25, 20:00 to February 26, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: Secret Training Missive x1

2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1

February 26, 20:00 to February 27, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: Doctrine Water x1

2 hours 15 min: Silver Treasure Order x1

February 27, 20:00 to February 28, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Hero XP Card x5

2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1

Between February 28, 20:00 and March 1, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: 3-Day Premium Account x1

2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1

Between March 1, 20:00 and March 2, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: Rare Schematic Chest x1

2 hours 15 min: Secret Training Missive x1

Between March 6, 20:00 and March 7, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Hero XP Card x5

2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1

Between March 7, 20:00 and March 8, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: Rare Schematic Chest x1

2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1

Between March 8, 20:00 and March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)

Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:

1.5 hours: Doctrine Water x1

2 hours 15 min: Silver Treasure Order x1