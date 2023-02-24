Eternal Season - Twitch Drops Event Notice

Esteemed Warlord,
We'll be starting a Twitch Drops event for the season on February 24 at 20:00 (UTC+8).
Tune in to any of the streams below to earn rewards while watching:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eOaZ5TQcRCBegON8P-6xQ3NsptKOOS2TYdlHdhJNE60/edit?usp=sharing
Run time: February 24, 20:00 to March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Between February 24, 20:00 and March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
3 hours: Powdered Silver x20
6 hours: Gold Dust x20
9 hours: Secret Training Missive x1
12 hours: Treatise x1
15 hours: Doctrine Water x3
18 hours: Realmbreaker (Permanent Avatar) x1
21 hours: Random Epic Artillery Chest x1
February 24, 20:00 to February 25, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Unit XP Card x5
2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1
February 25, 20:00 to February 26, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: Secret Training Missive x1
2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1
February 26, 20:00 to February 27, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: Doctrine Water x1
2 hours 15 min: Silver Treasure Order x1
February 27, 20:00 to February 28, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Hero XP Card x5
2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1
Between February 28, 20:00 and March 1, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: 3-Day Premium Account x1
2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1
Between March 1, 20:00 and March 2, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: Rare Schematic Chest x1
2 hours 15 min: Secret Training Missive x1
Between March 6, 20:00 and March 7, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: One-Battle Advanced Hero XP Card x5
2 hour 15 min: Huge Supply Crate x1
Between March 7, 20:00 and March 8, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: Rare Schematic Chest x1
2 hours 15 min: Heroic Epic x1
Between March 8, 20:00 and March 9, 20:00 (UTC+8)
Watch the streams to earn the following rewards based on your time watched:
1.5 hours: Doctrine Water x1
2 hours 15 min: Silver Treasure Order x1
